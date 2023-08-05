Comilla University VC misused power in expelling journalist Iqbal: Speakers

TBS Report
05 August, 2023, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 05 August, 2023, 05:09 pm

Former campus reporters of various universities organised a human chain programme in front of the National Press Club in Dhaka today (5 August), protesting the expulsion of Iqbal Monowar, Comilla University correspondent for the national daily Jaijaidin. Photo: Jahidul Islam
Speakers at a human chain alleged that the vice chancellor of Comilla University (CoU) misused his power in expelling student-cum-journalist Iqbal Monowar.

Former campus reporters of various universities organised the programme in front of the National Press Club in Dhaka today, protesting the expulsion of Iqbal Monowar, Comilla University correspondent for the national daily Jaijaidin.

Monowar, a student of the university's English department, was expelled by the university authorities on 2 August for allegedly misrepresenting statements made by the institution's vice-chancellor in a report.

Addressing the human chain, speakers said the CoU vice chancellor has lost his eligibility to hold his post by expelling the journalist in an unfair way.

They demanded the withdrawal of the expulsion order against Iqbal Monowar, ensuring an atmosphere conducive to independent journalism.

The former university correspondents also called for action against the vice chancellor for openly speaking in favour of corruption.

'Corruption prompts development': Comilla University expels journalist for ‘distorting VC speech’

"The vice chancellor of Comilla University misused his power to expel Iqbal. We call for action against him and immediate withdrawal of the expulsion order," said Mir Mohammad Jasim, former president of Dhaka University Journalists' Association.

Md Asaduzzaman, former president of Jahangirnagar University Journalists' Association, said, "The notion of development that the VC associates with corruption lacks the essential element of sustainability. The address he delivered in front of the first-year students is inappropriate. He should issue an apology and resign from his position."

Addressing the event, former president of Comilla University Journalists' Association, Muhammad Shafiullah, said the expulsion of Iqbal by the Comilla University administration amounts to three significant violations.

"Firstly, it demonstrates tolerance for corruption. Secondly, it obstructs the journalistic pursuit of news reporting. Moreover, imposing academic penalties for engaging in journalism commits a breach of the law. Journalists from across the nation have united in protest against the unjust expulsion," he added.

Among others, former president of Dhaka College Journalists' Association Mahmudul Hasan, its former vice president and reporter of Bangla Vision Kefayet Shakil, former joint general secretary of Dhaka University Journalists' Association Abdul Hakim Abir, president of Dhaka University Journalists' Association Mamun Tushar, former president of Stamford University Journalists' Forum Hasan Wali, and former president of Jagannath University Journalists' Association Rabiul Alam spoke at the human chain.

The protesters also announced to submit a memorandum to University Grants Commission (UGC), Education Ministry and Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) demanding the withdrawal of Iqbal's expulsion order and action against the vice chancellor for favouring corruption in his speech.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers' own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers' comments.

