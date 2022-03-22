Comilla University registrar submits resignation 

Comilla University Registrar (additional charges) Dr Md Abu Taher has submitted a resignation letter allegedly out of embarrassment in continuing his duty.

He submitted the letter to Dr AFM Abdul Moyeen, vice-chancellor of Comilla University, on Tuesday (22 March).

In his resignation letter, Dr Md Abu Taher stated that the dissemination of false information by a section of university officials and employees creating awkward situations with unreasonable claims and various contemporary issues forced him to make the decision.

He also said that the lack of proper coordination with the vice-chancellor was another reason behind his resignation.

Dr AFM Abdul Moyeen said, "If anyone wants to resign, it must be accepted. The registrar does not want to remain in his position."

When asked about the registrar's issue of discomfort, the vice-chancellor said, "I don't know why he wants to quit the position."