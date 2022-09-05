Coaching centres to be closed for 3 weeks ahead of SSC exams

All coaching centres across the country have been ordered to remain closed for three weeks in an attempt to avoid question leakage during the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations starting on 15 September.

The closure order will remain in force for 21 days, right before the examination begins, starting from 12 September to 2 October.

Education Minister Dipu Moni made the announcement while addressing the press after attending the meeting of the national monitoring committee on law and order of the education ministry on Monday.

A notice published today (5 September) by the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education said the theoretical examinations will start on 15 September and end on 1 October.

A total of 2,021,868 candidates have registered to sit for the SSC and equivalent exams for 2022.

The number of candidates has dropped by 221,386 compared to the last year.

Candidates must take their seats at the examination halls 30 minutes before the exam begins. The time given for multiple-choice questions (MCQs) will be 20 minutes and the theoretical examinations will be held for 100 minutes. There will be no break in between, added the official notice.

The SSC candidates have been requested to collect their admit cards from their schools three days prior to the start of exams.

On 17 June, the government postponed this year's SSC and equivalent exams for an indefinite period owing to the worsening flood situations in Sylhet region.

The exams were set to begin on 19 June and end on 6 July.

It was delayed by about four months due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Usually, SSC exams take place in February.