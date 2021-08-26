Closure of educational institutions extended till 11 September

Education

TBS Report
26 August, 2021, 03:55 pm
26 August, 2021, 03:55 pm

Closure of educational institutions extended till 11 September

The government has again extended the closure of educational institutions to 11 September due to the Covid-19 situation across the country.

The decision came from a meeting of the education ministry, ministry of primary and mass education and the national technical advisory committee on Thursday.

The educational institutions have been closed since 17 March last year owing to the pandemic.

The government had planned to reopen schools several times but had been forced to extend the closure as the pandemic situation deteriorated.

