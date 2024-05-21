Closing ceremony of ‘Excel Maestros 2024’ held at BUP

Education

Closing ceremony of ‘Excel Maestros 2024’ held at BUP

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The closing and Prize Giving Ceremony of 'ExcelMaestros 2024' was organized by the BUP (Bangladesh University of Professionals) Finance Society and was held on 19 May 2024 at the BUP Campus.

With the prudent guidance of BUP Vice Chancellor Major General Md Mahbub-ul Alam, BSP, ndc, afwc, psc, MPhil, PhD, Department of Finance and Banking of BUP organized this training programme. The programme started on 10 May 2024 to equip the students with the advanced Excel skills required for success in today's data-driven world. The programme was sponsored by Shamsul Alamin Real Estate Ltd, reads a press release. 

Students from 17 renowned universities participated in this ExcelMaestros 2024. Participants got a detailed idea about different types of use of Excel software and how to solve problems through it. In addition to Excel, the idea of STATA, a widely used software used for statistics, was also provided. Mentionable that prizes were distributed among the winners basing on the results of the post-training competition.

Among others, the President of CFA Society Bangladesh, the Pro-Vice Chancellor of BUP along with high officials, faculty members of the Department of Finance and Banking, students from various universities and students from the concerned department of BUP were present in the programme.

