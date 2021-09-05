Classes at schools, colleges to resume from 12 September: Dipu Moni

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: Collected
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: Collected

Primary, secondary and higher secondary educational institutions will be reopened from 12 September after an 18-month closure due to Covid-19.

In person classes will begin from the day, Education Minister Dipu Moni made the disclosure on Sunday.

Examinees of Primary School Certificate (PSC), Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) will have to attend classes in person daily, while the remaining students will physically attend classes once a week. 

Besides, students will have to regularly exercise at the academic premises.  

If any student develops any symptom of Covid-19, they will not be allowed to go to school. 

Also, the local administration will close any educational institution, if infections rise.

Meanwhile, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has said that the health department has no plan yet to inoculate people under 18 against Covid-19.

Earlier on Thursday, the National Technical Advisory Committee (NTAC) on Covid-19 had recommended reopening the educational institutions across the country as the infections rate has gone down. 

There are 1.5 lakh educational institutions with 5 crore students from primary to higher education in the country. The students mostly remained out of their academic study since March 17 when the educational institutions were closed due pandemic.

Comments

