Claims of not opening unis for fear of movement is laughable: Education minister

Education

TBS Report
15 September, 2021, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 15 September, 2021, 10:01 pm

Related News

Claims of not opening unis for fear of movement is laughable: Education minister

Kurigram Agricultural University Bill, 2021 was passed in parliament yesterday

TBS Report
15 September, 2021, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 15 September, 2021, 10:01 pm
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: Collected
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: Collected

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni said claims that the government is not opening universities fearing movement is laughable.

The education minister made the comment replying to Rumeen Farhana, a BNP lawmaker from a reserved seat, who asked whether the government is not opening the universities fearing movements waged by the students.  

"There is nothing more ridiculous than this. Who is trying to intimidate whom with movements? The Awami League has been waging movement all its life. We have brought back democracy through movement," said the education minister during a discussion on passing the Kurigram Agricultural University Bill, 2021 on Wednesday.

During the discussion, Rumeen Farhana also raised questions about the quality of education and university teachers. 

Referring to a survey mentioned by a member of parliament, the education minister said, "66% of the students who have passed from the National University are unemployed. Due to pressure from people's representatives, the National University has been forced to open honours and masters courses in colleges that do not have the infrastructure and qualified teachers. The people's representatives are responsible for this."

She also said there will not be honours and masters courses in all the colleges except the reputed ones.

After the discussion, Kurigram Agricultural University Bill, 2021 was passed in parliament. 
The bill has been formulated for advancing education, research and training activities at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels. It aims to transform the country into a developed one through economic growth by creating new entrepreneurs in the agricultural sector at home and abroad.  

According to the bill, the Kurigram Agricultural University will take necessary steps for teaching, research and training in various undergraduate and postgraduate courses in agricultural science. In addition to educational activities, the university will arrange exhibitions of sustainable agricultural technology and high yield agricultural products.

Bangladesh / Top News

Dipu Moni / Kurigram Agricultural University

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

A trade shortcut makes apparel exporters pay dearly

A trade shortcut makes apparel exporters pay dearly

14h | Videos
Major repairs begin at Stonehenge

Major repairs begin at Stonehenge

14h | Videos
Burger King Bangladesh: KING of fried chicken

Burger King Bangladesh: KING of fried chicken

15h | Videos
World Robot conference kicks off in China

World Robot conference kicks off in China

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS
Economy

Bangladesh decides to join largest trade bloc

2
Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues
Corporates

Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues

3
Mohammad Lutfor Rahman, owner of Lazz Pharma, standing in front of its Panthapath branch. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Panorama

The Naxalite who founded Lazz Pharma

4
No gas supply for 8 hours in parts of Dhaka on Sunday
Bangladesh

No gas supply for 8 hours in parts of Dhaka on Sunday

5
Evaly now says it is looking for foreign funds
Corporates

Evaly now says it is looking for foreign funds

6
RMG'S Back-To-Back LC Facility
RMG

Loss of back-to-back LC facility looms on 500 RMG makers