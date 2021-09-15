Claims of not opening unis for fear of movement is laughable: Education minister

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni said claims that the government is not opening universities fearing movement is laughable.

The education minister made the comment replying to Rumeen Farhana, a BNP lawmaker from a reserved seat, who asked whether the government is not opening the universities fearing movements waged by the students.

"There is nothing more ridiculous than this. Who is trying to intimidate whom with movements? The Awami League has been waging movement all its life. We have brought back democracy through movement," said the education minister during a discussion on passing the Kurigram Agricultural University Bill, 2021 on Wednesday.

During the discussion, Rumeen Farhana also raised questions about the quality of education and university teachers.

Referring to a survey mentioned by a member of parliament, the education minister said, "66% of the students who have passed from the National University are unemployed. Due to pressure from people's representatives, the National University has been forced to open honours and masters courses in colleges that do not have the infrastructure and qualified teachers. The people's representatives are responsible for this."

She also said there will not be honours and masters courses in all the colleges except the reputed ones.

After the discussion, Kurigram Agricultural University Bill, 2021 was passed in parliament.

The bill has been formulated for advancing education, research and training activities at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels. It aims to transform the country into a developed one through economic growth by creating new entrepreneurs in the agricultural sector at home and abroad.

According to the bill, the Kurigram Agricultural University will take necessary steps for teaching, research and training in various undergraduate and postgraduate courses in agricultural science. In addition to educational activities, the university will arrange exhibitions of sustainable agricultural technology and high yield agricultural products.