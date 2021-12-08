CKH Network holds day-long job fair at UIU

Education

TBS Report
08 December, 2021, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 08 December, 2021, 04:50 pm

Related News

CKH Network holds day-long job fair at UIU

CKH network has also organised the event titled "ICT for Digital Bangladesh powered by Bangladesh Finance"

TBS Report
08 December, 2021, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 08 December, 2021, 04:50 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

CKH Network has organised a day-long job fair on Thursday (9 December) in United International University, Dhaka.

Over 36 organizations – local, international, and multinational – will be joining the event to interview job seekers for 500+ vacancies, reads a press release.

According to the press release, the fair has been arranged to provide fresh graduates and young professionals with employment opportunity.

The companies that would be there at the job fair are - Bangladesh Finance, Nestle Bangladesh, City Group, Kona Software Lab, SSG, Meena Bazar, Mahmood Group, HungryNaki, ACI Limited, BTrac Solution, Rokomari.com, Rupayan Group, Panjeree Publications, Augmedix, ACCA, Asrotex, United Group, ACME, Kalyar Replica Limited, Akij Venture Limited, Royal Tulip Sea Pearl Resort and Spa, Matador Group, Anwar Group, Astha Life Insurance, Expo Group, Team, Interactive Care, Jatri, Genex Infosys, and Pathao.

Additionally, CKH network has also organised the event titled "ICT for Digital Bangladesh powered by Bangladesh Finance," which will also mark the closing to the 9-day event, "NextGen Leaders Job Readiness Summit."

The event aims to shed light on the current status and scope of the ICT sector. This event would be followed by a "Career Development" session for job seekers attending the fair.

"The career development session at the event will be an excellent opportunity for job seekers to obtain insightful advice and practical tips for career choice and professional growth from industry leaders and experts," said CEO and founder of CKH Network, Coach Kamrul Hasan in a press briefing.

CKH network / UIU / Job Fair

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Studying sharks and rays in the Bay of Bengal

Studying sharks and rays in the Bay of Bengal

3h | Earth
What explains Bangladesh’s economic transformation? Synergies and tipping points

What explains Bangladesh’s economic transformation? Synergies and tipping points

5h | Panorama
Founding members of Frontliners: Shafiqul Islam Khan, Salman Rahman and Abul Bashar Bhuiyan (from left to right). Photo: Courtesy

Frontliners: The app designed to save doctors from their woes

6h | Panorama
Importation is a notoriously complicated process with a lot of moving parts. Photo: Reuters

Can you become an importer in one and a half hours?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

From tea seller to politician

From tea seller to politician

16m | Videos
China Rover discovers mystery hut in moon

China Rover discovers mystery hut in moon

21m | Videos
Why did Dr. Murad lose his ministry?

Why did Dr. Murad lose his ministry?

26m | Videos
Industrial credit rises over 12%

Industrial credit rises over 12%

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: @flydiningcoxbazar
Bangladesh

Bangladesh's first sky dining launched at Cox's Bazar

2
Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub
Aviation

Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

A phantom trap awaits Bangladesh 

4
Photo: Collected
Corporates

InterContinental Dhaka incurs Tk181cr loss in FY21

5
57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status
Economy

57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

46% employers do not get the skills they want: Study