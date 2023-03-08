Chittagong University allows 2nd try at entry test

TBS Report
08 March, 2023, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 08 March, 2023, 07:52 pm

Chittagong University allows 2nd try at entry test

Chattogram University has allowed candidates who passed HSC in 2021 a second try at the university's entrance test for the academic year 2022-23.

Students have to pay Tk950 for each unit's admission test this year, which was Tk850 last year, decided the authorities in the Deans' Committee meeting where Chittagong University Vice Chancellor Dr Shirin Akhtar and Pro-Vice Chancellor Professor Benu Kumar Dey participated on 7 March.

They also decided to increase the requirement for applying to the "A unit" or science faculty at the university. Earlier, admission seekers needed 8.00 points, combining their HSC and SSC GPAs, but now they need 8.25 points to apply for admission to the science departments.

The application process for the 2022-2023 academic year will begin at 12 pm on 20 March and continue until 11:59 pm on 5 April. All applications must be submitted online.

A central committee meeting for the admission test will be held on 13 March, said sources.

Chittagong University (CU) has 48 departments and six institutes with 4,926 seats in total. The admission exam was divided into four units and 2 sub-units last year. Those were – A unit, B unit, B-1 sub-unit, C unit, D unit, and D-1 sub-unit.

