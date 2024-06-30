Chevron Bangladesh sponsored AUW Summer School 2024 launched in Chattogram 

Asian University for Women (AUW) has launched its Summer School program for 2024, supported by Chevron Bangladesh.

An inauguration ceremony was organised recently at the AUW campus in Chattogram. The event was graced by the presence of the esteemed chief guest, Abu Taher, the Vice Chancellor of Chittagong University, and the special guest, Munal Mahbub, the Director of FBCCI.

Both of whom underscored the importance of women stepping into leadership roles, fostering teamwork, nurturing innovation, and cultivating robust relationships.

Since 2019, when AUW Summer School program was launched, Chevron Bangladesh and AUW have partnered with the aim at enhancing the skills and competencies of young students to stand out in investigative science-oriented further studies and careers.

Students from different parts of the country have participated in the Summer School program till now and they have been encouraged to choose a career path in STEM subjects.

The summer school program was meticulously detailed by its director, Mohiuddin Ahsanul Kabir Chowdhury.

This year, 89 bright female high school students have been selected from all over Bangladesh to participate in a diversified four-week program focused on Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Computer Coding and Public Health.

This year's program began on June 27 and continues until July 25. The courses will be taught by a cohort of international and local faculty with excellent academic backgrounds.

Khondoker Tusherujjaman, Community Engagement and Social Investment Manager for Chevron Bangladesh, commented on Chevron Bangladesh's unwavering support for AUW's summer school since its inception and reaffirmed the company's dedication to educational and social initiatives.

Hugh Martin, the Registrar of AUW, Suman Chatterjee, the Director of Student Recruitment, faculty members of the summer school, parents of the students, journalists and representatives from Chevron Bangladesh also attended the event.