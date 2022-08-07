Chattogram University employee temporarily expelled for recruitment irregularities

07 August, 2022, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 07 August, 2022, 10:40 pm

Manik Chandra Das, a low-ranking assistant at the registrar's office of Chattogram University, accused of corruption in the university's recruitment process has been temporarily expelled under the executive power of the vice-chancellor.

He was accused after a leak of two audio phone conversations concerning financial transactions in recruiting employees at the university.

Prof Shirin Akhter, vice chancellor of the university, confirming the matter said, "After receiving a complaint against him, he was temporarily expelled by the executive power of the vice-chancellor. A four-member investigation committee has been formed and if their report finds the allegations to be true, he will be expelled permanently."

Earlier, Prof SM Monirul Hasan, acting registrar of the university, filed a case with Hathajari Model Police Station for the same incident. A four-member inquiry committee was formed and asked to submit their report within five working days.

On Friday, two audio phone conversations about employee recruitment at the registrar's office of the university were leaked.

In the leaked audio, it was heard that Manik Chandra Das took Tk8.20 lakh from three candidates.

On 31 May, and 1 June, 2021, the university administration published the recruitment circular for the post of a low-ranking assistant and an office assistant.

Manik took   the money from Madaripur's Rakib Faraji, Sohail Khan, and Maksudul Saleheen, assuring them of getting jobs at the university.

