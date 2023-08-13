Chattogram Board announces new dates for postposed 4 HSC exams 

The Chattogram Education Board has announced the new dates for the first four subjects of the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations which were delayed due to the natural disaster.

Examination Controller of Chattogram Education Board Narayan Chandra Nath said Bengali 1st paper examination, originally scheduled for 17 August, will take place on 27 September. Bengali 2nd paper exam, initially set for 20 August, will be held on 1 October. English 1st paper examination, which was supposed to be held on 22 August, has been rescheduled for 3 October, and English 2nd paper exam will now take place on 5 October.

For the Alim examinations conducted by the Madrasa Education Board, the new dates for the first four subjects have been set for 1 October, 3 October, 5 October, and 8 October.

Due to a natural disaster, the HSC and its equivalent examinations for all three education boards were postponed on Friday night.

Currently, 102,468 students from Chattogram are registered to participate in the HSC examinations. These students will be spread across 279 colleges at 113 centres in the division.

Both the number of students and participating colleges have increased in the HSC examinations this year.