CaseSpecs 1.0: A Showcase of Business Acumen and Innovation

Khulna University of Engineering & Technology (KUET) presented the grand finale of CaseSpecs 1.0, a National Inter-University Business Case Competition on 19 May 2023.

The event was organized by Spectrum, a professional skill development club of KUET, and powered by Bank Asia, reads a press release.

The competition aimed to challenge the participants to solve real-life business problems related to cashless transactions in Bangladesh. It attracted 866 contestants from 45 universities in 240 teams, as well as the collaboration of 32 clubs of prestigious universities around the country.

There were 3 rounds in this competition, the first 2 being online rounds where participants had to make presentations regarding a business problem in the first round and an Online Video Commercial in the second round. After a rigorous selection process, 10 teams from Dhaka University IBA, BUP, DU, NSU and KUET made it to the finals which was held in the KUET Auditorium premises.

According to the press release, the atmosphere within the auditorium became electric as the competition progressed, with teams involved in intense brainstorming sessions, inspired by their competitive spirit and desire to outperform their opponents. The teams showed their confidence, creativity, and professionalism, showcasing their analytical skills, strategic thinking, and practical solutions. The exercise demonstrated the participants' academic understanding as well as their collaboration, communication skills, and ability to think on their feet.

Saifur Rahman, Head of Cards, Bank Asia Limited; Md. Moniruzzaman Khan, Head of Alternative Delivery Channel, Bank Asia Limited; Ehsanul Alim Nadim, Regional Head, South Region, Marico Bangladesh Ltd.; and G M Abul Basher, Area Manager, Unilever Bangladesh Ltd. judged the finalist teams. The chief guest of this event was Prof Dr. Sobahan Mia, the Pro Vice Chancellor of KUET while Prof Dr. Abdul Motin, the Director of Students' Welfare of KUET was present there as special guest.

The second runner-up team was Team Pringle Pacers from BUP; the first runner-up team was Team Gengar from Dhaka University IBA; and the champion team was Team Dire Wolves from Dhaka University. The winners received prize money of BDT 50,000; BDT 30,000; and BDT 20,000 respectively.

The event was supported by esteemed partners, such as Marks-A Product of Abul Khair Consumer Products Ltd (co-sponsor), Relaxy (well-being partner), Coca-Cola Bangladesh (beverage partner), 10 Minutes School (youth engagement partner), Jamuna TV (television partner), The Business Standard (print media partner), Radio Carnival (radio partner), KUET Radio (campus radio partner), and KUET Film Society (film partner). The event was a success in promoting business acumen and innovation among the youth of Bangladesh.