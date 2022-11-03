CARe Medical College students can migrate to private medical colleges: Health ministry

Students of CARe Medical College Hospital, which was shut down by the health ministry on Wednesday citing failure to meet the requirements to be a private medical college, can migrate to other private medical colleges, the ministry said in a notice.

A meeting regarding the migration process of students was held between the secretary of the Health Education and Family Welfare division of the ministry, and professors and governing body of the medical college on 23 October.

In the meeting, it was decided that the Directorate General of Medical Education (DGME) will facilitate the migration process of all regular and irregular students who want to transfer, reads a press release.

The health ministry revoked approval of the CARe Medical College in Mohammadpur in the capital as the institute failed to meet the requirements for a private medical college.

In a notification Wednesday, the ministry cited more reasons for its decision including appeals from the college's students for taking remedial steps as well as admission by the institute's authorities of their operational incapacity.