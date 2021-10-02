Candidate sits for DU admission test from jail

Education

TBS Report
02 October, 2021, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 02 October, 2021, 08:00 pm

An imprisoned student in Dhaka Central Jail has participated in Dhaka University's 'Kha' unit admission test for the 2020-21 academic session held today. 

Dhaka University Proctor Professor Dr AKM Golam Rabbani confirmed the matter to The Business Standard. 

Golam Rabbani said the university took the exam of the student under special arrangement following a court rule issued upon the university authorities to allow the candidate participate in the entry test from jail.

Md Anamul Hoque, assistant professor of Music Department, Dr S M Masum Baki Billah, assistant professor of Islamic Studies Department and an official of proctor office were sent to take the candidate's examination in Dhaka Central Jail, added the proctor.

The university authorities did not reveal the identity of the student considering his privacy.

Earlier in 'Ka' unit admission tests held on Friday, the university authorities also made special arrangement for a Covid-infected candidate admitted in Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

Dhaka University's admission test for the 2020-2021 academic year began on Friday with 'Ka' unit exams. A total of 47,632 students vied for 2,378 seats in 'Kha' unit tests held on Saturday.

