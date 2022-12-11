Canadian University of Bangladesh offers EMBA with 60% discount for professionals

Education

TBS Report 
11 December, 2022, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 11 December, 2022, 04:10 pm

Canadian University of Bangladesh offers EMBA with 60% discount for professionals

Canadian University of Bangladesh is conducting the admission process for Spring 2023 semester where professionals can complete Executive MBA at 60% discount.
 
The university has its own campus which is located in Pragati Sarani of Merul Badda area in capital, reads a press release. 
 
Generally, there are two types of programs for studying MBA. Regular MBA and Executive MBA. 
 
The Executive MBA course is designed keeping in mind the regular MBA students and job seekers. Regular MBA usually requires completion of 60 credits including internship and Executive MBA 48 credits. 
 
Students can complete an Executive MBA degree in just one year in hybrid mode. Both onsite and online modes are available for classes. The entire degree will cost Tk97,200. The university has experienced faculty members, modern classrooms and digitalized library facilities.
 
Besides, the educational qualification for regular MBA is minimum Bachelor's degree and the educational qualification is same for Executive MBA. Two years work experience will be required. 
 
All information regarding admission is available on the university website (www.cub.edu.bd). For more information call: 0170-7070280, 0170-7070281, 0170-7070284. 
 

Canadian University of Bangladesh

