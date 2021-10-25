Canadian Ambassador lays foundation stone of CUB’s permanent campus

TBS Report
25 October, 2021, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 25 October, 2021, 01:08 pm

Canadian High Commissioner to Dhaka, Benoit Prefontaine, laid the foundation stone of the permanent campus of Canadian University of Bangladesh (CUB) in Purbachal, Dhaka on Saturday afternoon.

Dr Chowdhury Nafeez Sarafat, founder of the Canadian University of Bangladesh and the chairman of the board of trustees presided over the ceremony, reads a press release.

Canadian High Commissioner Benoit Prefontaine said, "When I first met Chowdhury Nafiz Sarafat, he told me about the plans for a permanent campus for the university. I never thought I would be the one to inaugurate it. My term has been extended in Dhaka. And for this reason, after meeting him for the first time four and a half years ago, I feel very good to come here today."

"Dr Nafeez Sarafat told me about some of his dreams. He said this campus will always be a small part of Canada in Dhaka. I see that even when I come here. Greenfields all around. When this campus is built, there will be thousands of students here every day," he added.

He said about the students of the university, "I think of 15 years from now, when new companies will come and the students of this university will manage them. They will develop this city and country with talent and technology."

"Bangladesh and Canada have very good relations. I dream that this good relationship will go far. I believe that Canadian universities will work with Bangladeshi universities. Canadian students will come here. They will learn about Asia. Bangladeshi students and professors will go to Canada," he said about the relationship between the two countries.

Dr Chowdhury Nafeez Sarafat said, "Today is a special milestone for us. Because we have laid the foundation of the permanent campus of the Canadian University of Bangladesh. It's an institution that inspires students to explore beyond their own horizons, to be tolerant, and to discover relationships across cultures, races, religions, or contexts."

"Construction of our permanent campus began today. I believe that when the work is completed, the campus will be a significant addition to the education sector in Dhaka city and the country," he said about the new campus.

The vast campus of the educational institution is being built on 12 bighas of land in Purbachal.

It will include academic buildings, administrative buildings, lab buildings, entertainment, auditoriums, libraries and prayer rooms built in a world-class architectural design.

The Canadian University of Bangladesh has various departments suitable for modern times and scholarship opportunities are available to encourage students.

In addition, the university is associated with universities and institutions in different countries, including Canada.

Its curriculum has been arranged in line with various universities in North America.

Angela Dark, counsellor and senior trade commissioner of Canadian High Commission in Dhaka, Anjuman Ara Shahid, chairman of Strategic Finance and Investment Limited, Shahnul Hasan Khan, executive chairman, board of trustees of CUB, ASM Mainuddin Monem, CEO of Abdul Monem Group, and Raheeb Chowdhury, member of the CUB board of trustees, spoke on the occasion.

Professor Dr HM Jahirul Haque, senior advisor to the board of trustees and Professor Dr Mohammad Mahfuzul Islam, vice-chancellor of the university, heads of departments, faculty members, officers and students from various departments were present at the ceremony, the press release added.

