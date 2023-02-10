Campus Ambassadorship: How much weight does it carry?

We search for chances to have a positive impact on the community while we are undergraduates. Students frequently find themselves in a constant effort to enhance their CVs and start looking for opportunities to obtain a benefit before job placements even begin. Hence, the best way to gain the ability to make a difference is to serve as a company's "Campus Ambassador".

A spokesperson or promoter of a particular activity is an ambassador. Similarly, a campus ambassador represents their university and promotes the prestigious company on campus. The primary responsibility of the campus ambassador is to create a liaison between the brand and the university. The position gives you more than you can even imagine. Though surely, with the title, comes responsibility and the recruitment process is an example of that.

Being an Ignite Campus Ambassador for Marico Bangladesh Limited, a reputable Indian multinational consumer products company in the global beauty and wellness space, I have learned a thing or two about the recruitment process. Here are a few suggestions on how to make your place amongst hundreds of applicants.

'Engage yourself in extracurricular activities'

A recruiter will see how you apply the knowledge you learn on a daily basis. Being involved in extracurricular activities is proof of that. Teamwork, communication, time management, and negotiation skills all come into play whether you're organizing an event for your university, hosting a concert, leading food drives for an NGO, or simply being part of a university club. While pursuing academic goals, gaining real-world experience is essential. The more involved you are in such activities, the more interpersonal skills you are developing, and are able to impress the recruiter amidst tough competition.

'Be vocal'

A recruiter would like to converse with you during interviews instead of having a question-answer session. Speaking your mind on topics being discussed helps the recruiter analyze your personality. Being vocal displays communication skills that you've acquired and will use during team-building tasks. You must speak to the recruiter to demonstrate that you are more than your academic achievements. Speaking one's mind is seen as incisive and assertive.

'Put your best foot forward'

A good lasting impression is what you need your recruiter to remember. On this career journey that we begin early on, leaving a lasting impression is what drives us onward. Making a good first impression begins with the CV that we present to the recruiter - from how it is organized to the information inside. Apart from the CV, being presentable is highly appreciated. It goes without saying that you should be on time, polite, and formally attired. All of these factors together affect how you show yourself to recruiters and how you might represent the organization in the future.

The Experience

Aside from the business exposure, this position gives you the opportunity to interact with a group of gifted and ambitious students that are hard to discover elsewhere. Working in a group like this encourages deeper thought, and creativity, and helps you reach your full potential while opening your eyes to the corporate world. As you begin to work for such a corporation, you join and gain access to a network of business and industry leaders through regular meetings and activities. In order to help the ambassador, enhance their abilities and adapt to the new environment, special training programs that are tailored to their needs are provided. You also learn about business ethics and procedures to better understand how corporations operate. With new responsibilities on your shoulders and supervisors to guide you, you actually feel more trusted and responsible.

Work becomes quite challenging for students while trying to balance their education and social lives. Although the duties of a campus ambassador may be taxing and take up some of your time on the weekends, I assure you that the experience acquired is phenomenal. The people who master the art of juggling employment and school are the ones who truly stand out and establish their worth. You develop the ability to organize your day and manage your time well, which helps you get ready for life beyond university. Therefore, I can confidently respond "YES!" to the question "Is becoming a campus ambassador worth it?"