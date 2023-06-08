C3ER, Brac University celebrate World Environment Day 2023

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Centre for Climate Change and Environmental Research (C3ER) celebrated World Environment Day 2023 with the theme of Solutions to Plastic Pollution on 5 June 2023 at Brac University Auditorium, said a press release. 

The event aimed to promote environmental awareness and inspire positive action towards preserving our planet. The event was supported by Lankan Alliance Finance Limited.

The event started with a commencement speech by Sharmin Nahar Nipa, coordinator, C3ER, Brac University. She addressed this year's theme by aligning the historical background of plastic pollution.

C3ER Disaster Management Specialist Moomtahina Rahman shared an overall view on plastic pollution and global strategies addressing it to reduce plastic pollution.

The international students of Brac University from Bhutan shared their strategies and journey about beating plastic pollution from their country's perspective.

A panel discussion was held where Professor Ainun Nishat, professor emeritus and advisor, C3ER, Brac University, was the panel chair. Professor Syed Mahfuzul Aziz, PhD, pro vice-Chancellor and acting vice-chancellor of Brac University, promised to set a milestone in managing and reducing plastic use on the Brac University campus by installing different bins to collect plastic waste. He also mentioned collaborating with the stakeholders to reuse and recycle plastic waste.

Dr Md Shahedur Rashid, professor and chairman, Dept of Geography and Environment, Jahangirnagar University, highlighted that plastic in the marine ecosystem gets degraded from macro plastic to meso plastic and turns into microplastic pollution. He suggested that we need to implement national policies, and for this cooperation from the higher authority of the government is required.

Dr Ahmad Kamruzzaman Majumder, dean, and chairman, Department of Environmental Science, Stamford University Bangladesh, mentioning plastic burning very toxic, said that the earth, soil, water, and everything are at risk of plastic pollution. 

Golam Iftekhar Mahmud, special correspondent of the Daily Prothom Alo, shared that our government encouraged to use jute products instead of plastic a long time ago, but still, it's not in practice. Bangladesh officially banned plastic usage in 2002, but he mentioned there's no proper implementation of it.

Zuhair Ahmed Kowshik, global coordinator of the Official Youth Constituency to UNEP, shared his experience since he is participating in the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee (INC) session 2.

Also, media personality Masud Nikson, creative head, Artistic Communication, and Zakia Bari Mamo, TV and film actress, were present in the panel discussion where they encouraged the usage of social media to make aware people and encouraged the youth to start activism from their position.

Students from different public universities - Jahangirnagar University, University of Dhaka, Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology, Noakhali Science and Technology University, and Military Institute of Science and Technology, participated in the photography and poster exhibition and friendly debate segments.

BRAC University / Centre for Climate Change and Environmental Research (C3ER)

