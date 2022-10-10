BUP ranks 5th among 46 public universities in implementation of APA

Education

TBS Report
10 October, 2022, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 10 October, 2022, 03:14 pm

Related News

BUP ranks 5th among 46 public universities in implementation of APA

TBS Report
10 October, 2022, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 10 October, 2022, 03:14 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP) has ranked 5th among 46 public universities and scored 89.22 on the  implementation of the Annual Performance Agreement (APA) for the financial year 2021-22.

The total scoring process was evaluated by the University Grants Commission (UGC) Bangladesh, reads a press release.

UGC published a list of public universities based on the implementation of APA in the fiscal year 2021-22 on 02 October, which was signed by Dr Ferdous Zaman, secretary of the commissison.

BUP ranked 17th in the UGC assessment in the financial year 2020-2021.

The intituation has continued to sign MoU with various international universities to conduct joint research and exchange curriculum at the international level. Besides, BUP is committed to providing Need-based and Outcome-based quality education to the students.

It is to be noted that the government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh has signed APA with 46 public universities through UGC since the fiscal year 2016-2017 in line with developed countries.

The main purpose of APA is to improve the performance of government institutions by making them more efficient, dynamic, and effective.

APA / University Grants Commission (UGC) / UGC / BUP / Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sarah Karim featuring her wedding collection on the second day. Photo: Courtesy

Bright pastels and multi-colour palettes to dominate next wedding season

1d | Mode
Illustration: TBS

Green bonds can help Bangladesh fulfil NDC commitments

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Political parties gear up for info wars ahead of next elections

1d | Panorama
Nobel prize money over the years

Nobel prize money over the years

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Underestimating the Nobel Peace Prize

Underestimating the Nobel Peace Prize

1h | Videos
Various offers in Secret Recipe's Bashundhara branch

Various offers in Secret Recipe's Bashundhara branch

4h | Videos
Easter Island statues damaged in wildfire

Easter Island statues damaged in wildfire

20h | Videos
Natural wonderland Bisnakandi

Natural wonderland Bisnakandi

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
A cityscape shows the power outage over the Hatirjheel Area in the capital following a failure in the national grid which caused blackouts for over four hours in Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet on Tuesday. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Parts of country plunge into the long dark over 'technical glitch'

2
MySky superyacht linked to Russia&#039;s Igor Kesaev is seen in the waters of the waters of the Indian Ocean near Male, Maldives, March 4, 2022. Photo: REUTERS
World+Biz

What recession? The global superyacht industry is booming

3
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan Airlines tells cabin crew to wear undergarments

4
Photo: TBS
Telecom

Rajeev Sethi made Robi CEO

5
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations.(Representational Image)
USA

H-1B visa stamping in US soon, presidential commission approves move

6
Infographic: TBS
Economy

Freight rates drop 50% as global trade slows