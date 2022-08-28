BUP holds MPhil, PhD supervisor-researcher meet

TBS Report
28 August, 2022, 12:10 pm
BUP holds MPhil, PhD supervisor-researcher meet

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Centre for Higher Studies and Research (CHSR) of Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP) organised a prefatory meeting between supervisors and researchers of MPhil and PhD programmes on Saturday (27 August).

This interactive session was arranged in BUP's central conference room to introduce and create nexus among the researchers and supervisors for smooth and effective research work, reads a press release.

Respected VC of BUP Major General Md Mahbub-ul Alam, ndc, afwc, psc, MPhil, PhD graced the occasion as the Chief Guest while the programme was moderated by Dean, CHSR, Brigadier General Monzurul Alam, BSP, PBGM, ndc, psc, MPhil.

In 2022-2023, some 24 researchers got admitted for the Mphil programme and 38  researchers got admitted for PhD programme in BUP.

In the concluding remarks, respected VC urged all researchers to add new knowledge while enhancing the existing research work. He asked to complete the research within the stipulated time following the BUP guideline. He earnestly requested all supervisors to give their valuable time so that researchers can contribute to nation-building activities through their research work. 

Among others, Pro-Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khondoker Mokaddem Hossain, renowned academicians of well-reputed universities and prominent professionals (as Supervisors) and other High Officials of BUP were also present in the programme. ‍

In the end, Captain Syed Mustafa Muhammad Ali, (E), psc, BN, Director of CHSR thanked everyone who contributed to the successful completion of the programme.

