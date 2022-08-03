BUP Film Fest 2022 holds its closing ceremony

Department of Mass Communication and Journalism of BUP organised the closing ceremony of two days long, BUP Film Fest 2022 on Wednesday (3 April) at Bijoy auditorium.

The aim of the fest was to give opportunities to the young filmmakers to develop their interpersonal skills on different issues of films, reads a press release.

In the fest, 277 participants from 40 renowned government and private universities participated in five categories namely Short Film, Cosplay, Script Writing, Poster Design and Cine Quiz Competition.

Actors, actress and filmmakers of the movie 'Hawa' attended the opening ceremony held on 02 August 2022.

Major General Md Mahbub-ul Alam, ndc, afwc, psc, MPhil, PhD graced the occasion as the Chief Guest while Abul Hayat, Actor, Writer, and Director was present as the Special Guest. Renowned Director Giasuddin Selim was acted as judge at the film fest.

"Film is not only a medium of entertainment but also a tool to educate people, grow morality and humanity, reform society, stimulate patriotism and acts as a tool for the prosperity of the country." Major General Md Mahbub-ul Alam, ndc, afwc, psc, MPhil, PhD said.

Films can work as a mirror of our daily and social life, He added.

Among others, BUP high officials, faculty members and students participated in the fest.