BUP announces Tk128 crore budget for FY22

The Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP) on Sunday announced a budget of Tk128.33 crore for the 2021-2022 fiscal year.

BUP treasurer Air Commodore Muhammad Belal presented the budget for the forthcoming fiscal year and revised budget of Tk107.90 crore for 2020-2021 fiscal at its 13th senate meeting held at the Bijoy Auditorium of the university, said an ISPR press release.

BUP Vice-Chancellor and Senate Chairman Maj Gen Md Moshfequr Rahman presided over the meeting.

Senate members, later, unanimously approved the budget for 2021-2022 fiscal year, the revised budget for the outgoing fiscal year and the 13th Annual Report of the university at the meeting.

They also discussed various aspects of the BUP, including ongoing academic, administrative and development activities amid Covid-19 pandemic.

The new budget focuses on academic development, including books, journals and documents purchase, journal publication, scholarships for students, modernisation of curriculum, computer accessories and book donation, research expenses, publication of basic books, and participation in academic exchange programmes with foreign universities.

The BUP VC said the university has been arranging online classes since the beginning of the Covid-19-induced lockdown. To speed up the online class, the university provided various facilities, including tuition fee waiver, cash and free laptops to the students.

He said the BUP is new, but the students of the university are keeping their reputation intact by winning the inter-university competitions.

Senate members, Mostafizur Rahman, MP, Colonel (Retd) Muhammad Faruk Khan, MP, Major (Retd) Rafiqul Islam (Bir Uttam), Nurul Islam Nahid, MP, secretaries of various ministries, senior officers of Bangladesh Armed Forces, BUP pro Vice-Chancellor Prof M Abul Kashem Majumder and senior officers of BUP were also present in person and online due to the pandemic.