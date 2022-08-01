BUFT organises Bangabandhu gold cup inter-university football tournament

BGMEA University of Fashion and Technology (BUFT) organised the 2nd Bangabandhu gold cup inter-university football tournament-2022 at the BUFT playground in Nishatnagar of Dhaka on 31 July.

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun attended the event as chief guest while Founder Chairman of the Board of Trustees Muzaffar U Siddique chaired the programme, said a press release.

Fareast International University and BUFT made it to the finals where BUFT won 4-3 on penalties following a 2-2 draw.

Eighteen public and private universities participated in this tournament which started on 16 June.

Muzaffar U Siddique, the chair of the event, alongside the special guests, handed over the prizes among the champion and the runner up teams.

Members of the Board of Trustees of BUFT Md Shafiul Islam Mohiuddin, MP, Md Siddiqur Rahman, MP, Reaz-Bin-Mahmood, Khandokar Rafiqul Islam and Mohammed Nasir were present as special guests.

BUFT Vice Chancellor Prof Dr SM Mahfuzur Rahman, Professor Dr Eng Ayub Nabi Khan, Treasurer Professor Dr Md Abdul Jalil, deans, director of Student Welfare, director of Administration, head of Logistics, project director, faculty members, officials, staffs, media personnel and students of BUFT were present during the event.