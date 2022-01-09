BUFT again appoints Ayub Nabi Khan as Pro-VC

Professor Dr Engineer Ayub Nabi Khan has again been appointed as the Pro-Vice-Chancellor (VC) of BGMEA University of Fashion and Technology (BUFT).

This is the third straight time that his tenure has been extended, reads a press release issued in this regard on Sunday.

Professor Khan is a renowned textile engineer turned educationist having 34 years of experience in teaching, educational planning and management, education and industrial consultancy, project management, research, process, product and technology development.

He did his BSc in Textiles Engineering from the University of Dhaka, MSc and PhD from University of Manchester, UK in the same field under the Commonwealth Scholarship and Fellowship programme.

Dr Khan is also a respected reviewer at Textile Research Journal, Journal of Natural Fiber, Journal of Textile Institute, European Scientific Journal, Research Journal of Textile and Apparel, and Journal of Fashion and Textile.

He is a syndicate member of Bangladesh University of Textiles (BUTEX).

Khan is the youngest son of late Rashid Ahmed Khan and late Noorjahan Begum.

