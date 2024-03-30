Buet student protest enters day 2; ultimatum issued for expulsion of BCL leader, 5 others

Education

TBS Report
30 March, 2024, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 30 March, 2024, 03:22 pm

Students protesting in front of the Buet Shaheed Minar on Saturday, 30 March 2024. Photo: TBS
Students protesting in front of the Buet Shaheed Minar on Saturday, 30 March 2024. Photo: TBS

The students of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet) today (30 March) issued an ultimatum to the university authorities calling for the expulsion of Imtiaz Rabbi, a student of the Civil Engineering department and Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) central leader.

They also demanded the expulsion of five others involved in politics at the university campus by 2pm today (30 March). 

This ultimatum came as students commenced their second-day protest in front of Buet Shaheed Minar against BCL being allowed back on the campus.

In response to the protest, the university authorities swiftly acted by revoking the dormitory allotment of Imtiaz Rabbi.

The Buet administration, in a press release, also confirmed the formation of a committee to investigate the entire issue. It added that Actions will be taken as per the university's regulations upon receipt of the committee's report.

The protest began yesterday (29 March) as students boycotted all sorts of academic activities after witnessing the ruling party's student front staging a return to political activity on the campus.

Despite the ban on student politics at the Buet campus following the murder of Abrar Fahad, a few leaders and activists of the Chhatra League allegedly entered the campus and conducted political activities last Wednesday (27 March) night. 

Expressing their anger at this incident, the protesting students made several demands to the Buet administration in written form yesterday afternoon. 

The demands include the expulsion of students who assisted the Chhatra League leaders in entering the Buet campus at night and an explanation from the university administration on why political activities are allowed on campus.

Meanwhile, Buet students of batch 22 boycotted their term final exams today. 

After the murder of Abrar Fahad, who was beaten to death by Chhatra League activists at the university's Sher-e-Bangla Hall on 7 October  2019, the Buet administration implemented a ban on student politics on campus.

Later, on 8 December 2021, a Dhaka court sentenced 20 Buet students to death and five others to life imprisonment for the killing of Abrar, a second-year student of the electrical and electronics engineering (EEE) department at Buet.

