BUET holds regional selection round for National Environment Carnival 2023

The Dhaka regional selection round of the 'National Environment Carnival 2023-Season 2' was held at the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET). Satyen Bose Science Club, a science club of BUET was the regional organiser in this event, reads a press release.

According to the press release, the National Museum of Science and Technology and BUET authorities have collaborated during the event.

Youthpreneur Network has been organising this environmental carnival since last year with the aim of increasing the awareness of environment and climate among students. Last year it was organized only in Dhaka, but this year the regional selection phase of this carnival is being held in every divisional region of Bangladesh. In continuation of that, 120 winners have been selected from the Dhaka regional selection phase who will participate in the national phase of the carnival.

About 1,500 students from different educational institutions of Dhaka participated in this two-day carnival. In this carnival, various effective innovative projects of students to combat

environmental pollution and climate change received huge appreciation from everyone including the guests. Apart from project display, students participate in various competitions including Environment Olympiad, Environment Quiz, Drawing Competition, Case Solving Contest.

Former IG of Bangladesh Police, Noor Mohammad, MP, Kishoreganj-2, was present as the chief guest in the prize giving ceremony, There were also present the Director General of Power Cell, Engineer Mohammad Hossain, was present as a special guest, Director of Institute of Energy, DU Dr. Nasef Shams; Professor of physics at Buet. Abu Sayem Karal; Head of BUET Student Welfare Department, Mizanur Rahman; Architect Khandaker Abdullah Al Tahmid, President of Youthpreneur Network and Kamrul Hasan, Executive Director of PRAN-RFL Group.

Photometry was the photography partner, Jagonnews24.com, The Business Standard, The Messenger, Deepta TV and Kale Kantha was the media partner of National Environment Carnival.