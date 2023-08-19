BUET holds regional selection round for National Environment Carnival 2023

Education

Press Release
19 August, 2023, 10:10 am
Last modified: 19 August, 2023, 10:29 am

Related News

BUET holds regional selection round for National Environment Carnival 2023

Youthpreneur Network has been organising this environmental carnival since last year with the aim of increasing the awareness of environment and climate among students

Press Release
19 August, 2023, 10:10 am
Last modified: 19 August, 2023, 10:29 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Dhaka regional selection round of the 'National Environment Carnival 2023-Season 2' was held at the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET). Satyen Bose Science Club, a science club of BUET was the regional organiser in this event, reads a press release. 

According to the press release, the National Museum of Science and Technology and BUET authorities have collaborated during the event. 

Youthpreneur Network has been organising this environmental carnival since last year with the aim of increasing the awareness of environment and climate among students. Last year it was organized only in Dhaka, but this year the regional selection phase of this carnival is being held in every divisional region of Bangladesh. In continuation of that, 120 winners have been selected from the Dhaka regional selection phase who will participate in the national phase of the carnival.

About 1,500 students from different educational institutions of Dhaka participated in this two-day carnival. In this carnival, various effective innovative projects of students to combat
environmental pollution and climate change received huge appreciation from everyone including the guests. Apart from project display, students participate in various competitions including Environment Olympiad, Environment Quiz, Drawing Competition, Case Solving Contest.

Former IG of Bangladesh Police, Noor Mohammad, MP, Kishoreganj-2, was present as the chief guest in the prize giving ceremony, There were also present the Director General of Power Cell, Engineer Mohammad Hossain, was present as a special guest, Director of Institute of Energy, DU Dr. Nasef Shams; Professor of physics at Buet. Abu Sayem Karal; Head of BUET Student Welfare Department, Mizanur Rahman; Architect Khandaker Abdullah Al Tahmid, President of Youthpreneur Network and Kamrul Hasan, Executive Director of PRAN-RFL Group.

Photometry was the photography partner, Jagonnews24.com, The Business Standard, The Messenger, Deepta TV and Kale Kantha was the media partner of National Environment Carnival.

Corporates

BUET / National Environment Carnival 2023

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bright colours make a great outfit choice for summer and monsoon, given the gloomy weather backdrop. Photo: Tirtha Biswas/ Filmism

Winter can wait, but not your wedding

2h | Mode
Crushed plastic bottles and containers bound in bales in China. Photo: Bloomberg

Net zero is stalling out. What now?

3h | Panorama
Qatar hosted a rare meeting between officials from the United Stated and the Taliban-led Afghan administration. The Taliban delegation photographed in Qatar on 12 August. Photo: Collected

Two years under Taliban rule: How is Afghanistan faring?

3h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Is your car engine rattling? Someone might have stolen the catalytic converter

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Nike-Adidas to compete in Women's World Cup final

Nike-Adidas to compete in Women's World Cup final

16h | TBS SPORTS
US F-16s are getting fighter jets to Ukraine

US F-16s are getting fighter jets to Ukraine

21h | TBS World
3 Habits to Improve Public Speaking Skills

3 Habits to Improve Public Speaking Skills

1d | TBS Career
The maximum pension per month is three and a half lakh taka

The maximum pension per month is three and a half lakh taka

2d | TBS Today

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

4
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

5
Unutilised lands under flyovers, BRT in Dhaka cause Tk21,000cr annual loss: Study
Infrastructure

Unutilised lands under flyovers, BRT in Dhaka cause Tk21,000cr annual loss: Study

6
Walton’s higher officials attend the grand launching ceremony of AIoT based Giantech series three new models of smart refrigerator. Photo: PR
Corporates

Bangladesh transforms into world's most advanced refrigerator producer country