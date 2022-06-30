Buet halts in-person classes for post-graduate courses

Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET). Picture: Collected
Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET). Picture: Collected

The authorities of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet) have decided to halt in-person classes for post-graduate courses amid the rising trend of coronavirus infections in the country.

Professor Mizanur Rahman, director of Directorate of Students' Welfare (DSW) at Buet told The Business Standard that the decision has been taken Thursday considering the current Covid situation in the country.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh reported four deaths and 2,183 new cases from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Thursday. 

The positivity rate surged to 15.70% during the same period as 13,905 samples were tested across the country. 

