BUET Champion at UIU 'VLSI Day 2022' competition

Department of Electrical and Electronics Engineering (EEE) of United International University (UIU) organised a Very Large Scale Integration (VLSI) design competition titled "VLSI Day 2022".

The award giving ceremony was held on Wednesday (26 October) at 10:00am at the UIU Campus, United City, Madani Avenue, Dhaka, said a press release.

NM Zeaul Alam PAA, senior secretary, ICT Division, Government of Bangladesh was present as the chief guest and handed over the champion trophy to the winning teams.

Moinuddin Hasan Rashid, chairman and managing director, United Group, Malik Talha Ismail Bari, member, BoT of UIU, Prof Dr M Rezwan Khan, Former VC of UIU and Prof Dr ABM Harun ur Rashid, Dept of EEE, BUET were present as the special guests in the programme.

The Vice Chancellor (In-Charge) of UIU Prof Dr Md Abul Kashem Mia presided over the ceremony.

Among others, Md Shakhawat Hossain, chief executive officer, Neural Semiconductor Ltd, Abdul Mubin Ahmed, senior director, Ulkasemi Ltd and Mojahedul Hoque Abul Hasanat, chief technology officer and chairman, Dynamic Solution Innovators spoke in the programme.

A total of 26 teams from 9 public and private universities of the country participated in the competition. Only 15 teams selected for final round. The Team ID # 05 from BUET won the first prize of Tk2,00,000, Team ID # 02 from UIU got the second prize of Tk1,00,000 and Team ID # 01 from UIU received the third prize of Tk50,000.

The chief guest said, "As far as I know, VLSI Design Competition organized by UIU is the first of its kind in Bangladesh. At present VLSI Global is an essential subject. For this, the government, academics and industries should jointly work together. If it is implemented, the economy of Bangladesh will be more prosperous, which will play an important role in building smart Bangladesh by 2041."

He assured all kind of cooperation from the Government of Bangladesh in the development of VLSI sector.

Deans of different faculties, heads of departments, faculty members, officials, students, participants, and distinguished guests were present in the programme.