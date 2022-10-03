BSMRAU tops in APA for 2nd year in row

Education

Mir Mohammad Jasim
03 October, 2022, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 03 October, 2022, 07:41 pm

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Agricultural University (BSMRAU) has achieved the first position in the Annual Performance Agreement (APA) for 2021-22 fiscal year.

BSMRAU secured the top spot with a score of 99.47 out of 100 among 46 public universities for the second time in a row. 

Dhaka University stood second (94.48) and it has never achieved the top position since the APA started in 2015-16 fiscal year.

The Bangladesh University Grants Commission (UGC) published the Annual Performance Agreement report on Monday (3 October). 

The top position holder will get a crest and a certificate from the UGC as appreciation and recognition for its performance.  

The rest of the universities, especially who got the scores below 50 out of 100, will be asked to do better in the current fiscal year. But there is no record of taking any action against the poor performers.

Md Golam Dustagir, UGC's senior assistant director and APA focal point told The Business Standard that they collected the performance scores from universities. The university authorities evaluate their performance every year. 

"The UGC will arrange a programme for providing award to the top position holder," he said. 

Dhaka University Vice-Chancellor Professor Md Akhtaruzzaman told TBS that his university is the biggest in terms of overall activities and they are trying to complete the annual works perfectly. 

Professor Dr Md Giashuddin Miah, vice-chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Agricultural University told TBS that he is happy to get the appreciation from the UGC. 

"I will try to continue the good works in future," he added.

In the 2021-22 fiscal year, only four universities scored above 90 and 11 universities achieved scores above 80. Thirty-five universities achieved scores above 50 and 13 got below 50. 

The APA report shows that Jagannath University stood third, Bangladesh Open University fourth, Bangladesh University of Professionals fifth, Khulna Agricultural University sixth, University of Chittagong seventh, Dhaka University of Engineering and Technology eighth, Jessore University of Science and Technology ninth and Chittagong Medical University tenth.

Bangladesh Agricultural University, Islamic University, Bangladesh, and University of Rajshahi scored below 20. 

The APA report is evaluated depending on six points and 100 marks. Of them, 70 marks are allocated for strategic purposes, 10 for fair practices, 10 for e-governance and innovative plan, 4 for resolving allegation plan, 3 for service plan and 3 for information rights performance plan. 

