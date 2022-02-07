British Council to organise Study UK Virtual Fair 2022

Education

TBS Report
07 February, 2022, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 07 February, 2022, 04:28 pm

Related News

British Council to organise Study UK Virtual Fair 2022

While international travel may be on pause or limited, this creates the perfect opportunity to start planning and seeking advice from experts

TBS Report
07 February, 2022, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 07 February, 2022, 04:28 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Following the immense success of the regional Study UK Virtual Fairs in 2020 and 2021, the British Council is organising its fourth instalment on 19 February.

The virtual fair will take place from 03:00pm to 07:00pm Bangladeshi time, said a press release. 

The Study UK Virtual Fair will showcase wide-ranging study and career opportunities in the UK to participants from four countries in South Asia: Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Nepal.

The virtual fair will provide an opportunity for students to interact with faculty leaders and providers from across the UK. While international travel may be on pause or limited, this creates the perfect opportunity to start planning and seeking advice from experts. 

Students will also get the opportunity to post questions in the virtual fair, visit chat rooms, download catalogues, and exchange business cards. 

Interested students can register for the virtual fair through https://bdbritish.org/study-uk-feb

The students will be provided with login instructions after the completion of the registration. 

Representatives from over 26 UK HEIs, British Council IELTS, UK Visa and Immigrations (UKVI) and Universities and Colleges Admissions Service (UCAS) will participate in this virtual fair and interact with the attendees to guide them on courses, admission process, scholarships and more. 

Further details on the virtual fair and how the experience for students can be maximised can be found here: https://bd.registration.study-uk.britishcouncil.org/plan-your-visit 

British council / British Council Bangladesh / study abroad / Education

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

5h | Panorama
Yoyoso vs Miniso facemasks: Which works better?

Yoyoso vs Miniso facemasks: Which works better?

6h | Brands
Ekram Kabir. illustration: TBS

This is why we need more homes for the elderly

6h | Thoughts
The range of waste that recyclers use has expanded from knit to denim and 90% cotton. Photo: Courtesy

Reverse Resources: Turning textile waste into raw material

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

SpiderMan set to break Avatar box office record

SpiderMan set to break Avatar box office record

58m | Videos
Akij wants to be country’s number one ceramic brand

Akij wants to be country’s number one ceramic brand

1h | Videos
Queen wishes Camilla to have the title of ‘Queen’ Consort

Queen wishes Camilla to have the title of ‘Queen’ Consort

1h | Videos
BBID for e-commerce firms

BBID for e-commerce firms

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live
Bangladesh

Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Pakistan’s textile exports to surge as Bangladesh, India lag behind 

3
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: Collected
Education

Educational institutions closure extended for 2 more weeks

4
Illustration: TBS
Food

Tehari Tales: Dhaka’s top 5 tehari places

5
Photo: Courtesy
World+Biz

World’s largest artwork marks 'Year of the Tiger'

6
Infographics: TBS
Economy

Four firms get nod to invest abroad