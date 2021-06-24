British Council holds discussion on IELTS Prize 

Education

TBS Report
24 June, 2021, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 24 June, 2021, 03:02 pm

Related News

British Council holds discussion on IELTS Prize 

TBS Report
24 June, 2021, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 24 June, 2021, 03:02 pm
British Council holds discussion on IELTS Prize 

The British Council, in partnership with The Business Standard, recently hosted a live conversation with Shomy Chowdhury on IELTS Prize. 

Shomy is the Co-founder of Awareness 360, and an IELTS scholarship winner in 2016, said a press release. 

As a Forbes 30 under 30 featured honouree, Shomy expressed how the IELTS prize opportunity has been introduced at the right time in Bangladesh as Covid-19 already has a huge toll on students' financial situation and had an impact on their educational aspirations. 

She felt that the IELTS Prize will help young people tremendously to turn their academic dreams into reality, to pursue their undergraduate or postgraduate course of choice in English-speaking universities worldwide.

As the eligibility criteria is a score of 5.5, she reflected that this should encourage more students to apply. 

In 2021, the British Council launched the IELTS Prize, one of the many schemes offered by the British Council, the same year of their 70th anniversary in Bangladesh. 

IELTS prize is an annual competition to support IELTS test-takers with £3,000 towards their university tuition fees. It is now open for applications from students living in Bangladesh who are applying to any higher education institution where IELTS is an admission requirement. 

This year's competition is open to IELTS test-takers from ten countries around the world, including Bangladesh. Seven winners will be selected from each country through a competitive application process to receive the cash prize to support their studies.

Applicants from Bangladesh who wish to enter the IELTS Prize should visit https://takeielts.britishcouncil.org/take-ielts/study-work-abroad/ielts-prize.

They can find out more information about the prize, the application process and review frequently asked questions to assist their application. The last date for applying is 30 September 2021.

 

 

British council / IELTS Prize

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Money: Opportunity to whiten black money is discouraging honest taxpayers from paying taxes

TBS Money: Opportunity to whiten black money is discouraging honest taxpayers from paying taxes

19h | Videos
TBS Today: Dhaka, an expensive city for expats

TBS Today: Dhaka, an expensive city for expats

21h | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Lockdown in 7 districts, Dhaka in isolation

TBS Current Affairs: Lockdown in 7 districts, Dhaka in isolation

22h | Videos
TBS Today: How are hackers created in North Korea?

TBS Today: How are hackers created in North Korea?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Evaly...reckless or clever?
Economy

Evaly...reckless or clever?

2
Evaly faces no risk: CEO
Interviews

Evaly faces no risk: CEO

3
Brac Bank | Evaly Online Shopping
Banking

Brac Bank bans transaction with Evaly, 9 merchants using its cards

4
The bubbles of e-commerce
Economy

The bubbles of e-commerce

5
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals

6
Representational Image
Crime

Mehjabin called 999 after killing parents, sister 