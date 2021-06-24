British Council holds discussion on IELTS Prize 

The British Council, in partnership with The Business Standard, recently hosted a live conversation with Shomy Chowdhury on IELTS Prize.

Shomy is the Co-founder of Awareness 360, and an IELTS scholarship winner in 2016, said a press release.

As a Forbes 30 under 30 featured honouree, Shomy expressed how the IELTS prize opportunity has been introduced at the right time in Bangladesh as Covid-19 already has a huge toll on students' financial situation and had an impact on their educational aspirations.

She felt that the IELTS Prize will help young people tremendously to turn their academic dreams into reality, to pursue their undergraduate or postgraduate course of choice in English-speaking universities worldwide.

As the eligibility criteria is a score of 5.5, she reflected that this should encourage more students to apply.

In 2021, the British Council launched the IELTS Prize, one of the many schemes offered by the British Council, the same year of their 70th anniversary in Bangladesh.

IELTS prize is an annual competition to support IELTS test-takers with £3,000 towards their university tuition fees. It is now open for applications from students living in Bangladesh who are applying to any higher education institution where IELTS is an admission requirement.

This year's competition is open to IELTS test-takers from ten countries around the world, including Bangladesh. Seven winners will be selected from each country through a competitive application process to receive the cash prize to support their studies.

Applicants from Bangladesh who wish to enter the IELTS Prize should visit https://takeielts.britishcouncil.org/take-ielts/study-work-abroad/ielts-prize.

They can find out more information about the prize, the application process and review frequently asked questions to assist their application. The last date for applying is 30 September 2021.