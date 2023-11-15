British Columbia curriculum: Unveiling new horizons in education

As parents, the first day leaving your child at school can be quite daunting. Having children thrive out of their parental comfort can be an overwhelming experience, but being assured of warm teachers and a quality curriculum can ease those concerns a great deal.

Bangladesh has an extensive array of schools and curriculums to offer and choosing the best one can become quite overwhelming. However, focusing on a school and curriculum that firmly believes in helping children reach their greatest potential can make the selection easier.

In line with this very philosophy, the Canadian British Columbia (BC) curriculum has arrived in Bangladesh, to provide a meaningful specialized student-centered approach to education. This curriculum is introduced into the country by New Horizon Canadian International School, and together will bring forth a new dawn to the educational landscape.

With a personalized, flexible, and innovative approach to life-long learning, the BC curriculum stands upon a know-do-understand model executed through activities that encourage deep learning through content, curricular competencies, and big ideas. Consequently, as students are taught about a certain subject matter, they are made to execute it practically, hence developing a deeper understanding. As a result, students develop the social skills necessary to interact with others to solve problems, to communicate their ideas effectively with others, and to think critically and creatively as they explore and engage with the world around them. Further strengthening its commitment to providing a complete education, the BC curriculum includes courses in Humanities, Arts, Technology, Physical Education, and Social Emotional Learning, in addition to the traditional academic subjects of Mathematics, Science, and English Language Arts – a phenomenon seldom seen within other curricula. By teaching the whole child, the BC curriculum provides students with important skills in building and nurturing communities, encouraging children to serve people in their family and communities in meaningful ways.

Teachers trained under the BC curriculum are well-equipped to teach students to think and learn critically. Further emphasizing the young learners' overall well-being, the curriculum extensively works on helping them build a positive self-image, reflect on their own learning and growth, set obtainable goals, and develop the capacity to make independent decisions. This educational philosophy enables our students to grow into thoughtful and confident global-citizens who are ready to face new challenges in life.

The future will be full of challenges, which is why it is crucial to prepare today's young learners with varied, challenging, and exciting modes of learning. The time for rote learning has now lost its relevance as children today must learn how to adapt to changing landscapes – and that is what the BC curriculum is all about. Bringing a piece of Canada right into your neighborhood, the BC curriculum at the New Horizon School focuses on building children for the global tomorrow. Hence, be it here within Bangladesh or anywhere around the world, these young children will be capable of leaving their mark across all fields – becoming true world citizens. With a proven record across 35 schools in 11 countries, BC curriculum facilitates you and your child to truly go global.

Exploring the best curriculum for children begins as soon as they cut into their second birthday cake. Hence, this new curriculum can be a great option that offers an extensive focus on holistic development, opening a new horizon of possibilities across the globe.

Crystal Zaugg is the principal of New Horizon Canadian International School