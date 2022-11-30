Brac's curriculum is market-sensitive, industry-connected: VC

Education

TBS Report
30 November, 2022, 11:00 am
Last modified: 30 November, 2022, 11:12 am

Related News

Brac's curriculum is market-sensitive, industry-connected: VC

TBS Report
30 November, 2022, 11:00 am
Last modified: 30 November, 2022, 11:12 am
Brac University Vice-chancellor Professor Vincent Chang. TBS Sketch
Brac University Vice-chancellor Professor Vincent Chang. TBS Sketch

Since its inception in 2001, Brac University has been trying to make sure its curriculum matches the current job market demand and over the years it has emerged as one of the most reputed universities in the country. In an interview with The Business Standard's Staff Correspondent Mir Mohammad Jasim, Brac University Vice-chancellor Professor Vincent Chang spoke about various aspects of his institution and the current situation of private universities in Bangladesh.

1. What are the goals of your university? Do you think you have reached your goals?

The vision of Brac University is to become the flagship university of Bangladesh and emerge as a global institution. 

It will not be appropriate to say that we have reached our goal but the effort is on. We haven't deviated from our vision.

2. Tell us about the achievements of your university so far. 

We have been able to emerge as one of the most reputed universities of the country. Our students are successfully making their own marks in their further studies and professional careers and many of them are bringing glory not only to the university but also to the country.  The university is also leading in research investment among all the universities in the country. One of our biggest achievements in recent times was navigating through Covid successfully. Apart from this, we have also been able to build stronger international collaborations and take student-centric initiatives.

3. What is the specialty of your university and why should students choose it for admission?

Brac University is a very comprehensive university that offers almost all major subjects except medical studies which it is working on. We also offer a residential semester that is unique among all private universities in the country. Our liberal arts approach and equal focus on outside-classroom learning make us unique in developing impactful leaders for tomorrow.

Student-centricity, internationalisation, and impactful research are the three core pillars of Brac University's current focus and initiatives. We have taken a lot of student-centric initiatives and hopefully will prepare students for the fourth industrial revolution (4IR). With these the university strives to develop powerful future leaders.  If students are interested in these, they should choose Brac University.

4. Is the syllabus market/industry-oriented? 

I believe that we are on the right path. We always try to make sure that our curriculum is market-sensitive and industry-connected. There is a continuous effort from our side. 

5. Are there any challenges for the university?

We are already one of the top universities in Bangladesh but not on the global map.  So, this is a big challenge because higher education itself is global in nature. It cannot be isolated.  Otherwise, our students won't be able to face global competition. Apart from this, the university has a space shortage, but, luckily, we are going to move to its new city campus soon.

6. Do you think education migration can be reduced by the existing education system at private universities?

We have to raise our standards much higher so that we can keep our students here. Parents may choose to keep their children here in Bangladesh if they get international standard higher education here.

Supplement

BRAC University / vice chancellor / interview / Quality Education in Private Universities

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The ‘khepwalas’ appear to be targeting the apps themselves, so users are forced to commute on informal contracts. Photo: Mumit M

Why are riders accepting trips and not showing up?

2h | Panorama
Illustration: Sharier Khan

Banking, the Shibram way

2h | Satire
Complex and lengthy environmental and social safeguard reviews are sometimes more stringent than those adopted by the Bank’s wealthy shareholders in their own countries. Photo: Reuters

Rebooting the World Bank

1h | Panorama
Nobel prize winner economists Ben Bernanke, Douglas Diamond and Philip Dybvig.

What we can learn about the current crisis from the works of the 2022 Nobel Prize winners in Economics

21h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

FIFA World Cup 2022: Win of win for Argentina against Poland

1h | Videos
FIFA World Cup 2022: Football fever hits Dhaka University

FIFA World Cup 2022: Football fever hits Dhaka University

13h | Videos
Kosovo-Bangladesh companies should explore joint ventures: Envoy

Kosovo-Bangladesh companies should explore joint ventures: Envoy

14h | Videos
Russian strikes leave 1B Ukrainians without power as temperatures plummet

Russian strikes leave 1B Ukrainians without power as temperatures plummet

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

2
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Bangladesh

32-storey ship set to carry Hajj pilgrims from Chattogram

3
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Airport Road partially closed to commuters for 72hrs

4
Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending
Economy

Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending

5
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka traffic comes to a standstill

6
Apparel orders pick up after three dull months
RMG

Apparel orders pick up after three dull months