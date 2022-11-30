Brac's curriculum is market-sensitive, industry-connected: VC

Brac University Vice-chancellor Professor Vincent Chang. TBS Sketch

Since its inception in 2001, Brac University has been trying to make sure its curriculum matches the current job market demand and over the years it has emerged as one of the most reputed universities in the country. In an interview with The Business Standard's Staff Correspondent Mir Mohammad Jasim, Brac University Vice-chancellor Professor Vincent Chang spoke about various aspects of his institution and the current situation of private universities in Bangladesh.

1. What are the goals of your university? Do you think you have reached your goals?

The vision of Brac University is to become the flagship university of Bangladesh and emerge as a global institution.

It will not be appropriate to say that we have reached our goal but the effort is on. We haven't deviated from our vision.

2. Tell us about the achievements of your university so far.

We have been able to emerge as one of the most reputed universities of the country. Our students are successfully making their own marks in their further studies and professional careers and many of them are bringing glory not only to the university but also to the country. The university is also leading in research investment among all the universities in the country. One of our biggest achievements in recent times was navigating through Covid successfully. Apart from this, we have also been able to build stronger international collaborations and take student-centric initiatives.

3. What is the specialty of your university and why should students choose it for admission?

Brac University is a very comprehensive university that offers almost all major subjects except medical studies which it is working on. We also offer a residential semester that is unique among all private universities in the country. Our liberal arts approach and equal focus on outside-classroom learning make us unique in developing impactful leaders for tomorrow.

Student-centricity, internationalisation, and impactful research are the three core pillars of Brac University's current focus and initiatives. We have taken a lot of student-centric initiatives and hopefully will prepare students for the fourth industrial revolution (4IR). With these the university strives to develop powerful future leaders. If students are interested in these, they should choose Brac University.

4. Is the syllabus market/industry-oriented?

I believe that we are on the right path. We always try to make sure that our curriculum is market-sensitive and industry-connected. There is a continuous effort from our side.

5. Are there any challenges for the university?

We are already one of the top universities in Bangladesh but not on the global map. So, this is a big challenge because higher education itself is global in nature. It cannot be isolated. Otherwise, our students won't be able to face global competition. Apart from this, the university has a space shortage, but, luckily, we are going to move to its new city campus soon.

6. Do you think education migration can be reduced by the existing education system at private universities?

We have to raise our standards much higher so that we can keep our students here. Parents may choose to keep their children here in Bangladesh if they get international standard higher education here.