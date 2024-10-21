BRAC University welcomes fall 2024 semester students with orientation ceremony

Education

Press Release
21 October, 2024, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2024, 03:02 pm

Related News

BRAC University welcomes fall 2024 semester students with orientation ceremony

Press Release
21 October, 2024, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2024, 03:02 pm
BRAC University orientation ceremony. Photo: Courtesy
BRAC University orientation ceremony. Photo: Courtesy

BRAC University proudly welcomed its new cohort of students for the Fall 2024 semester during a grand orientation ceremony held on Saturday, (19 October), at the multipurpose hall of its environmentally friendly inner-city campus in Merul Badda. 

This event marked the official commencement of the student's academic journey at BRAC University, setting the tone for an exciting and transformative educational experience, reads a press release. 

The ceremony featured an inspiring keynote address by Professor Syed Ferhat Anwar, the Vice-Chancellor of BRAC University.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

In his speech, he encouraged students to "love your country and strive to make it proud on the global stage," highlighting the importance of national pride and global citizenship. He emphasized the significance of individuality, urging students to "discover your unique traits and leverage them to create a meaningful impact in the world." Professor Anwar articulated the university's vision: "We aspire to be among the leading universities in the Global South," inspiring students to embrace their roles as future leaders.

An engaging audiovisual presentation provided attendees with insights into BRAC University's rich history and the philosophy of its visionary founder, Sir Fazle Hasan Abed. The presentation emphasized the institution's commitment to quality education.
The ceremony also featured remarks from esteemed members of the university community, including Registrar Dr David Dowland, Dean of the School of Architecture and Design Professor Fuad Hasan Mallick, Dean of the School of Data and Sciences Professor Mahbubul Alam Majumdar, and Proctor Dr Rubana Ahmed. Their words of encouragement not only reinforced the university's dedication to fostering an inclusive academic environment but also inspired the students, instilling a sense of motivation and empowerment.

BRAC University recognized several students for their outstanding achievements during this event. Mohammad Faizul Abedin Khan was honoured as the local champion of the Huawei Seeds for the Future 2024 Program. Abdullah Al Arefin and Md. Shafi Hasnain showcased exceptional creativity in the International Design Competition 2024. Jannatun Ferdous Fabin led Team CodeBlack to a gold medal at the World Invention, Competition & Exhibition (WICE) 2024, and Mehedi Hasan's autonomous rescue rover team secured second place in the University Innovation Hub Program.

The event was further enriched by the Cultural Club's performance, which added a vibrant and entertaining element to the ceremony. Their lively performance not only energized the audience but also showcased the artistic talents of BRAC University's students, making the event a truly engaging experience.

To conclude the orientation, attendees enjoyed a delightful concert, celebrating the beginning of a new academic journey filled with promise and opportunity.

As the Fall 2024 semester begins, BRAC University reaffirms its commitment to the potential of its students. The university is dedicated to empowering its students to make a positive impact in their communities and beyond. With a strong support system in place, the university looks forward to guiding and supporting its new students on their paths to success.
 

BRAC University

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The striking R1M superbike, featuring a full carbon-fibre body, that truly stole the show as enthusiasts flocked to Yamaha’s stall, making it a vibrant hub of activity throughout the event. PHOTO: Asif Chowdhury

Bikes dominate, EVs rise: A look back at the 7th Chattogram Motor Fest

19h | Wheels
Tetra has been awarded the Silver Medal in the Governance, Institutions, and Social Enterprise category at the International Water Association (IWA)’s prestigious Project Innovation Awards. Photos: Courtesy

Tetra: A climate-friendly solution to ensure safe drinking water

22h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Laptop accessories you didn’t know you needed

1d | Brands
'Learning from mistakes': Women's Shuttle pledges more affordable rides 

'Learning from mistakes': Women's Shuttle pledges more affordable rides 

2d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Why does the government want to buy a car of about 300 million Taka despite talking about cost reduction?

Why does the government want to buy a car of about 300 million Taka despite talking about cost reduction?

43m | Videos
Low-pressure intensifies, potential cyclone likely to make landfall Friday

Low-pressure intensifies, potential cyclone likely to make landfall Friday

33m | Videos
Why are we being compelled to go on hunger strike despite legitimate demand?: Protesters question

Why are we being compelled to go on hunger strike despite legitimate demand?: Protesters question

1h | Videos
Australian lawmaker confronts British royals: ‘You are not my king’

Australian lawmaker confronts British royals: ‘You are not my king’

2h | Videos