BRAC University team wins Cambridge Intervarsity debate tournament

Education

TBS Report
18 November, 2021, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 18 November, 2021, 12:20 pm

Related News

BRAC University team wins Cambridge Intervarsity debate tournament

The team came out victorious from a total of 124 teams, including teams from institutions like Harvard University, the University of Oxford, London School of Economics, Cornell University, Princeton University and Imperial College London

TBS Report
18 November, 2021, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 18 November, 2021, 12:20 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A debating team from BRAC University on 14 November won Cambridge Intervarsity (IV) 2021 organized by the Cambridge Union.

It is the first-ever Bangladeshi team to clinch the title of champions in the competition, which is one of the world's most competitive and prestigious debate tournaments, read a press release.

The BRAC University team consisted of Sajid Asbat Khandaker and Sourodip Paul, students of Master of Science in Applied Economics at BRAC University, which came out victorious. 

The team came out victorious from a total of 124 teams, including teams from institutions like Harvard University, the University of Oxford, London School of Economics, Cornell University, Princeton University and Imperial College London, this year. 

The other three teams that made it in the finals were Imperial College London (UK), McGill University (Canada) and Ateneo de Manila University (The Philippines). 

Sajid Asbat Khandaker was also adjudged the best English-as-a-second-language (ESL) speaker and 4th best speaker overall. Sourodip Paul was the 2nd best ESL speaker and 8th best speaker overall.

The debating format was of British parliamentary system where four teams participated, two representing the government and two representing the opposition. 

The BRAC University duo navigated through five qualification and three knockout (quarters, semis and finals) rounds. In these rounds, they encountered motions on different topics including Latin American geopolitics, European Union, healthcare policy and electoral politics.

In the finals, the BRAC University team opposed transhumanism, which is a movement that endorses the study and creation of technologies to modify the body to surpass the natural limits of human abilities. 

The duo has been debating together since 2017 in tournaments across the world including in Mexico, South Africa, Indonesia and Malaysia. 

"Naturally it feels surreal to accomplish something that has never been done before - but we hope that this is only the beginning of many more groundbreaking achievements to come," said Sajid Asbat Khandaker in his initial reaction. 

"I owe a lot of the skills and knowledge to this activity that always demands the best from the participants. It has helped me become a critical thinker. The activity has given me the confidence to be able to go up to a podium and give a great speech," said Sourodip Paul. 

"Sajid and I plan to participate in more global tournaments representing BRAC University on the global stage," he added.

BRAC University / Cambridge Intervarsity debate tournament

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Lighter ship fare increased

Lighter ship fare increased

18h | Videos
Jai Bhim: The Indian film that overtook The Godfather on IMDb

Jai Bhim: The Indian film that overtook The Godfather on IMDb

18h | Videos
Elephant killing has increased in the sanctuary

Elephant killing has increased in the sanctuary

18h | Videos
JICA representative, top officials visit Metro Rail

JICA representative, top officials visit Metro Rail

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash
Economy

Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash

2
Representational image. Photo: Reuters
Transport

No more seating service in Dhaka: Public transport owners

3
A senior engineer at Neural Semiconductor Limited conducting a knowledge sharing session with newly recruited engineers. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

An RMG sector giant is looking to turn Bangladesh into the next chip-making hub

4
MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series
Sports

MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series

5
Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka/Photo- Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Aviation

Flights suspension at Dhaka airport for 8 hours every day from Dec 9 to Mar 10

6
Photo/Courtesy
Telecom

Grameenphone and Telenor Group employee’s growth mindset makes Guinness World Records