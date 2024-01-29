BRAC University says it does not tolerate vandalism of national property

BRAC University considers any act of vandalism towards national property as unacceptable behavior and does not tolerate or support such activities, reads a statement published by the university today (29 January).

BRAC University believes, like all great institutions of higher education, its role should be to create space for all views to be discussed and debated constructively, predicated on tolerance and respect. The University believes in the exchange of ideas through dialogue.

The statement reads, the recent act of tearing pages of a textbook published by the Government of Bangladesh, included in the national curriculum for students enrolled in 7th grade in schools, and asking others to do the same in a public forum, is an act of vandalism, a behavior not supported by BRAC University.

The University, therefore, did not offer a part-time teaching contract to Asif Mahtab Utsha for the Spring 2024 semester. However, the University will compensate Asif Mahtab Utsha for his time and efforts towards his preparatory work for Spring 2024, reads the statement.

BRAC University respects and fully complies with the country's constitution and laws on all matters. Accordingly, it does not promote homosexuality as has been alleged by some quarters in various social media content. However, the university believes in equal rights and opportunities for every single human being to realise their potential, reads the statement.

The National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB) has incorporated a two-page story titled "Sharifar Golpo" (The story of Sharifa) in the History and Social Science textbook for seventh-grade students as part of the new curriculum.

In the story, the central character, Sharif, though born male at birth, later in life identifies himself as a woman and adopts the name Sharifa. Subsequently, Sharifa chooses to live as a member of the "Hijra" community.

This story came under the national spotlight when Asif Mahtab, a part-time lecturer at BRAC University, objected to the incorporation of this story in the textbook, arguing that students were "being introduced to transgender and homosexual concepts" through this story.

Mahtab said this while attending a seminar on the new education curriculum at the Institute of Diploma Engineers in Dhaka's Kakrail area on 19 January.

A video depicting Asif Mahtab tearing the pages of the textbook, which included the story, at the event went viral on social media.

On 21 January, Asif Mahtab in a Facebook post said the authorities of BRAC University terminated him. As his termination news spread, discussions both in favour of and against Asif's criticism escalated on social media and on the university campus.

On Tuesday (23 January), a group of BRAC students staged a protest against the dismissal of the teacher.