Brac University offers post graduate diploma in international trade

The Brac Business School is offering a post graduate diploma in International Trade and Finance in partnership with the Bangladesh Foreign Trade Institute (BFTI).

To this end, Brac Business School and BFTI signed an agreement on Wednesday.

Md Obaidul Azam, director of BFTI, and Sang Lee, Dean of Brac Business School, signed and exchanged the agreement, confirming the initiation of a six-month Post Graduate Diploma program.

The program is expected to launch in July 2022, said press release.

The two institutions jointly developed the curriculum for the diploma program to fulfil the demand for up-skilling professionals engaged in international trade.

The agreement was signed in continuation of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) previously signed by Brac University Vice-Chancellor Vincent Chang, and BFTI Chief Executive Officer Md Jafar Uddin.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, Commerce Ministry Senior Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh, and Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of Brac University, Tamara Hasan Abed, were also present at the MoU signing ceremony.

As Bangladesh prepares to graduate from its status of least developed country (LDC), the country's international trade sector is expected to face both challenges and opportunities in the competitive international marketplace.

The upcoming post graduate diploma program is designed to close the gap between international standards and Bangladesh's current practices in international trade.

The diploma will deliver knowledge and skills to individuals working in, or planning to work in the foreign trade sector, and will enhance their professional skills needed to navigate the market for securing improved opportunities for industries in Bangladesh.

Besides the launching of the post-graduation diploma program, the two parties agreed to cooperate on research and the designing of other educational programs that will support industries and professionals engaged in international trade.