Brac University offers PhD scholarship 

Brac University is inviting applications for a PhD scholarship following a partnership programme with The University of Dhaka and The Arctic University of Norway.

Brac University's Centre for Peace and Justice (CPJ) partners with Peace Research Institute Oslo (PRIO) of The Arctic University of Norway and Department of Peace and Conflict Studies of University of Dhaka, says a press release.

The scholarship will be provided from the project "Statelessness in the Bengali Borderlands" funded by the Research Council of Norway.

The successful candidate will receive a monthly stipend of around 50,000 BDT. In addition to the monthly stipend, the project will also cover documented operational costs such as fieldwork expenses and travel to workshops and conferences, as required and on prior approval by the supervisors.