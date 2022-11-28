Brac University holds int'l conference on energy, power engineering

The Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering (EEE) of Brac University organised a three-day "International Conference on Energy and Power Engineering (ICEPE 2022)" on 24- 26 November.

Md Habibur Rahman, secretary, Power Division, Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources, attended the inauguration ceremony as the chief guest. The theme of the conference was "Green Energy for All", said a press release.

Professor Vincent Chang, vice chancellor, Brac University also joined the opening ceremony as the special guest. Professor Md Mosaddequr Rahman, chairperson, Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering (EEE) and general chair, ICEPE 2022 delivered the opening remarks and Professor Shahidul Islam Khan, technical chair, ICEPE 2022 presided over the opening ceremony.

Organising for the second time, ICEPE 2022 aimed at providing a platform to leading researchers, engineers and scientists in the areas of power and energy engineering. Eminent professors and experts from Bangladesh and abroad conducted panel sessions and keynote talks on power and energy related topics.The conference also called for papers from researchers nationally and internationally.

"In our development endeavor, great importance is given to green energy. We are vigorously promoting Renewable Energy in our generation mix," said Md Habibur Rahman, secretary, Power Division, Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources.

He mentioned that the government is also willing to generate up to 40% electricity from clean energy by 2041. He also suggested sending the proceedings of the conference to Power Division, so that they can take those into consideration while formulating future course of actions.

"Policy is relevant but any policy without the support of technology advancement will unlikely succeed," said Professor Vincent Chang, vice-chancellor, Brac University.

Wishing success of the conference, he said that anything contributing to improvement of energy technology perhaps can be more effective than many policies.

Professor Saifur Rahman, 2022 IEEE president-elect and Dr. Nagaraja Ramappa, managing director at Power Research & Development Consultants Prv. Ltd, India attended the conference as the key note speakers and spoke on the topics "Causes and Effects of Carbonisation on the Climate: Decarbonization Opportunities in the Electric Power Sector" and "Integrated resource planning and power procurement optimization in RE rich environment" respectively.

Prof. Muhammad Fayyaz Khan, vice chancellor, Bangladesh University of Business and Technology, Bangladesh and Dr. Shaikh Fattah (SMIEEE, FIEB), professor, Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering and director, Institute of Robotics and Automation, BUET (IRAB), Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) moderated the panel sessions in this conference. Professor Tareq Aziz, Ahsanullah University of Science and Technology, Professor Abdul Hasib Chowdhury, professor, Dept of EEE and director, Institute of Nuclear Power Engineering and Mohammad Golam Sarware Kainat, joint secretary, Posts and Telecommunications Division, Ministry Of Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology attended as the panelists in the panel session.

The best paper was awarded as the 'Dr Fatima-Rashid best paper award' along with other certifications and prizes on the last day of the conference.