BRAC University enters collaboration with Turkey’s Altinbas University

BRAC University has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Altinbas University in Istanbul, Turkey to initiate student and faculty exchanges for study, research, and sharing of innovative teaching experiences.

BRAC University Vice-Chancellor Professor Vincent Chang, during his visit to the reputed Turkish university, signed the MOU together with Professor Cagri Erhan, president of the university.

This level of university collaboration is the first of its kind to be undertaken by a university from Bangladesh, reads a press release.

According to the MOU, a specified number of students will be exchanged each year between the two universities. The exchange students will be enrolled as full-time students at the host institution and will enjoy all the benefits available there.

The universities will also exchange faculties and researchers to perform educational activities on the basis of broad reciprocity in the areas of mutual interest.

The MOU also aims at collaborative professional development by the universities.

Altinbas University is an internationally renowned university, maintaining academic partnerships with more than 270 universities in 40 countries and business partnerships with over 100 companies.

It has more than 10,000 students from 86 countries, of which about 40% are international and 45% female students.

As part of a continuous drive towards internationalization, BRAC University has recently embarked on collaborations with well-reputed international universities such as Texas A&M University-Commerce, University of Lincoln, University of Kent and California NorthState University.