Brac University continues to support students with Student Assistance Fund for Fall 2021

Brac University continues to support its students with financial assistance for the fifth consecutive semester during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The university has decided to provide Student Assistance Fund for Fall semester 2021. This special initiative of Brac University that started last year in Summer 2020, as a prompt response to the Covid-19 crisis, remains to be a source of great support and motivation for the students of the university, states a press release.

Considering the continuing situation of the Covid19 pandemic and its socio-economic impact, the Vice-Chancellor Professor Vincent Chang announced the decision to continue this financial assistance to the students. "We are committed to keep the students at the center of all our initiatives and we shall do the best in our capacity to support our students in this challenging situation," said Professor Chang.

The financial assistance for the students for Fall 2021 will be similar to the previous semesters. Every student will get a 100% non-tuition fee waiver and a 10% tuition fee waiver. On a need basis, a limited number of undergraduate students may receive a tuition fee waiver of 15% and up to 100%. The university will also offer installment options to students who are affected by the ongoing pandemic.

Brac University has already provided a total of USD 11 million (Tk 93 crores) as financial assistance & scholarship to students over the last four semesters.