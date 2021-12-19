BRAC University celebrates 20th Anniversary 

Education

TBS Report
19 December, 2021, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 19 December, 2021, 01:43 pm

BRAC University celebrates 20th Anniversary 

BRAC University organised an online event titled "20 years of making an impact" celebrating the 20th Anniversary of the university on Saturday.  

The event was broadcast live on the university's official Facebook page, reads a press release. 

The online event started with a video remembering the founder Sir Fazle Hasan Abed. 

Tamara Hasan Abed, Chairperson, Board of Trustees, BRAC University shared Sir Fazle's views on how education should be. 

"When I look back to the journey of BRAC University, one of the first things that come to my mind is the enormous passion our founder Sir Fazle carried while founding this institution," she said. 

Tamara Abed also said the university is getting more and more connected internationally, collaborating with institutions from across the globe and experiencing a growing international student community. 

It is also focusing on student-centric, modern teaching-learning experience and research with impact, she added.

BRACU Vice-Chancellor Prof Vincent Chang said the university has an ambitious aim to become a global university from Bangladesh.

"This journey is not very easy and not so quick, but the university can achieve it by in next 20 years," he said. 

Videos highlighting BRACU's glorious journey of 20 years and its new campus in the making were also screened. 

Alumni and current students of BRAC University also shared their messages.
 

