Brac Bank’s scholarship recipients show outstanding results in HSC

Education

TBS Report
20 February, 2022, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 20 February, 2022, 07:45 pm

A total of 47 out of 50 students under Brac Bank's Scholarship Programme, who appeared for the HSC examination this year, earned a GPA of 5. 

The students were selected for the 'Brac Bank-Prothom Alo Trust Adamya Medhabi Scholarship Programme' in 2019 after getting a GPA of 5 in their SSC exam, said a press release.  

Earlier, on 13 February, the results came out. Of the GPA 5 achievers, 38 students were from Science, 8 were from Humanities, and 1 from Commerce background. 

Commenting on their achievements, Brac Bank's Managing Director and CEO Selim RF Hussain said, "We are happy to learn the results of these Adamya students. They are all brilliant and did exceptionally well in the examination despite their hardships. We only stood by them to ignite their confidence. The Brac Bank Family congratulates them and wishes them all success in the future." 

"Brac Bank will continue its scholarships as they get enrolled in universities, engineering institutions, and medical colleges for their graduate-level studies. We take great pride in being able to stand beside the students to realise their potential," he added.

Brac Bank and Prothom Alo Trust, a concern of newspaper Prothom Alo, launched the 'Adamya Medhabi Scholarship Programme' in 2010 to help the meritorious students from financially challenged families. It is a comprehensive stipend programme covering the expenses of tuition fees, book purchases, and admission fees. 

Students getting a GPA of 5 in SSC can apply for the scholarship for HSC level studies. If they retain a GPA of 5 in HSC, they will continue to avail the scholarship until their graduation.

Over 800 students pursued their higher education availing the scholarship to date. Many of the scholarship recipients are pursuing professions of doctors, engineers, civil servants, and teachers. Many of them are now studying in reputed universities, including BUET, Dhaka University, Jahangirnagar University, Chattogram University, Rajshahi Medical College, textile, engineering universities, and other medical colleges, read the media release.   

 

