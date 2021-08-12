BOM BOOTCAMP 2021- A day of thrills and challenges

Stepping into its 18th edition, Battle of Minds 2021 launched their highly anticipated Bootcamp round on 5 August this year.

With the challenges of the pandemic, BOM went fully virtual for the second year in a row.

Top 240 participants were invited for a unique daylong Bootcamp, which included panels with some of the top entrepreneurs and experts of this country, Q&A grooming sessions, and a one-of-a-kind escape room challenge for the first time.

The 9 hours were filled with interactive challenges and sessions that were equally fun and educational.

The day started off with an inspiring speech by Shehzad Munim, Managing Director of BAT Bangladesh. He stressed the importance of teamwork and owning your uniqueness, "don't try to hide your weaknesses, rather, find your special strengths and make that world-class, that is what makes you human.". Buzzing from the motivation, the participants then got to engage in an interactive simulation of an escape room. Working along a team to solve challenges to earn points, this adrenaline-inducing challenge was definitely the highlight for most of the participants. After a quick networking session and a lunch break to refuel, the day continued with panelists that gave invaluable knowledge into both the start-up and career paths. From Chaldal to Foodpanda to Bangladesh Angels, there was no shortage of expertise for the eager participants to learn from.

The panels were rounded off with a speech by Saad Jashim, head of HR at BAT Bangladesh, encouraging bright minds to explore their options and not being afraid to fail. The day ended with a simulation of the popular show, Dragon's Den, that gave the participants a chance to think on their feet and show off their persuasion skills, reads a press release.

Asking the participants about their experience, they talked of how thrilling and interactive the whole experience was, and how much they learned from this unforgettable experience! Upcoming Battle of Minds 2021 rounds include semi finals and grand finale in August.

