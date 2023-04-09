Bogura Govt High School headmistress made OSD

Bogura Government (Victoria Memorial) Girls High School headmistress Rabeya Khatun has been made officer on special duty (OSD) following an allegation against a former Bogura judge of forcing two guardians to make a public apology in her presence.

The headmistress was accused of defaming parents of the school, according to a notice by the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education release Sunday (9 April).

She has also been ordered to be attached to the education directorate in Dhaka in public interest, Bogra Deputy Commissioner Saiful Islam confirmed the matter.

"The probe committee formed in the incident will release its report within this week. Appropriate action will be taken if anyone is found guilty in the investigation," the deputy commissioner said.

Earlier on 21 March, Rubaiya Yasmin, who was the Bogura additional district and session's judge at the time, asked the headmistress to call parents of the students who had a scuffle with her daughter on social media over classroom chores.

Rubaiya Yasmin allegedly forced two parents to beg for her forgiveness by touching her feet.

Later, students of the school blocked the road and protested against the judge for harassing the guardians. When the issue became public, people on social media criticised the judge's actions.

On 23 March, Rubaiya Yasmin was relieved of her judicial duties and transferred to the law ministry following the allegation.