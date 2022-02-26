BOA for spending budget within stipulated time 

Bangladesh Open University (BOA) Treasurer Prof Mostafa Azad Kamal has urged to spend the organisation's budget within the stipulated time as per the action plan prepared in light of the government's vision 2041.

He emphasised the direction of the action plan and budget expenditure in a timely manner as directed by BOA Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Syed Humayun Akhtar, reads a press release.

"BOA is working on new initiatives to enhance the capacity of the organisation, including education, research, work environment and technology development, in line with the government's vision and goals," Prof Azad Kamal said at a pre-budget conference on BOA's 2021-22 fiscal year revised budget.

He vowed to ensure maximum utilization of public funds by making BOA budget management work-oriented.