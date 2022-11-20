bKash, BigganChinta organise Science Festival 2022 in Chattogram

After Dhaka, "bKash-BigganChinta Biggan Utshob" was held in Chattogram with various events for school students including innovative and research-oriented science project exhibition, quiz contest, lecture, robot and magic show.

This science festival, jointly organised by MFS service provider bKash and science-based monthly magazine BigganChinta, was held at the city's Primary Teachers' Training Institute (PTI) School with the participation of around 400 students of Chattogram division.

Goutam Buddha Das, vice-chancellor of Chattogram University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences inaugurated the festival, reads a press release.

The young science enthusiasts presented various innovative projects including automatic streetlight and zebra crossings, modern drainage system to prevent death by falling into drains, use of auto and manual robots in agriculture, etc.

They also participated in a quiz contest.

Among these, the best ten science projects were awarded.

Besides, prizes were distributed to top 10 quiz winners of both category – lower secondary and secondary, the release adds.

Humayun Kabir, EVP and head of Regulatory and Corporate Affairs of bKash; Bishwajit Chowdhury, Joint Editor of the daily Prothom Alo; Mustafa Kamrul Akhter, chairman of the Chattogram Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board; and Abul Bashar, executive editor of BigganChinta were also present at the event.

The festival started in Dhaka to promote the science practice among the school students with the slogan "progress with science" (Biggan-e Bikash).

Followed by Chattogram, the festival will be held in Rajshahi, Sylhet, Barisal, Rangpur and Khulna division.

The final stage will be organised in Dhaka again where winners of the regional festivals will get the opportunity to participate for national festival.