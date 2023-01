Two bills were placed in Parliament on Tuesday to establish universities in Meherpur and Naogaon.

These two bills are --'Mujibnagar University' in Meherpur and 'Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman University' in Naogaon.

Education Minister Dipu Moni placed the two bills.

Both Bills were sent to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education Ministry.

The committee was asked to submit their reports within one month.