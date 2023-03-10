BGMEA urges UGC to pave way for higher education in fashion and textile-related subjects

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) President Faruque Hassan has urged the University Grants Commission (UGC) to create more opportunities for Bangladeshi students to pursue higher studies in fashion and textile-related subjects.

"We have talented students and if we can provide them with market-oriented skills and knowledge, we will able to turn them into human resources who will be able to play a vital role in propelling the next phase of development of Bangladesh," Faruque Hassan said while exchanging views with UGC Chairman Professor Dr Kazi Shahidullah at UGC office in Dhaka on Thursday (9 March).

The readymade garment industry, which is a huge source for the employment sector in Bangladesh, still depends on foreign professionals, especially in mid and upper-level management due to a lack of qualified local graduates, he further said.

The UGC could come forward to introduce fashion and textile-related courses in more educational institutions including universities and formulate curriculum in alignment with the market demand, he remarked.

"If we can prepare qualified graduates with practical knowledge and skills relevant to the industry, the industry will get local professionals, thus reducing dependency on foreign experts," the BGMEA chief said.

During the meeting, Farque Hassan said, "Bangladesh is going through a golden era in terms of demographic dividend and we have to utilize our young and vibrant population to accelerate the development of Bangladesh."

He expressed thanks to UGC for granting permission to Chattogram BGMEA University of Fashion and Technology (CBUFT) to carry out academic activities.

Former president of BGMEA Kutubuddin Ahmed and of BGMEA Director Asif Ashraf were present during the meeting.